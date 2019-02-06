Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Efficient with shot selection

Ingram registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes Tuesday against Indiana.

Ingram only took eight shots from the field on the night but managed to know down four of those attempts. He finished well below his season scoring average (17.2 ppg), although he did add some value for fantasy owners on the boards. Look for Ingram to play more aggressively in Thursday's matchup with Boston, something he'll need to do (especially when Lebron James is resting on the bench) in order for the Lakers to be successful.