Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Enters concussion protocol

Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Ingram looked to be fine after Friday's loss to Milwaukee, but he displayed concussion-like symptoms Saturday and will now be subject to the league's protocol before returning to action. Ingram hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento, though there would seem to be decent chance that he's ultimately held out. Ingram played 27 minutes Friday night, finishing with 12 points, six assists and three boards.