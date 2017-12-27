Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Expected to play, have minutes limit

Ingram (quad), who is expected to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, will have a minutes limit if he does indeed take the floor, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

It has yet to be confirmed that Ingram is playing, but he should be considered probable. Assuming he returns, Josh Hart would likely see a significant minutes reduction. Considering Ingram will be limited if he plays, he makes for a risky DFS option.