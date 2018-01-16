Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Expected to play Wednesday
Ingram (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports. Coach Luke Walton "would expect" him to take the floor.
Ingram missed Monday's game against Memphis while nursing a sprained left ankle, but it's likely not serious enough to keep him out for a second consecutive contest. In the seven games prior to suffering the injury during Saturday's win over Dallas, Ingram was averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.9 minutes. With his presumed return Wednesday, Josh Hart and Corey Brewer are likely the two main candidates to see their roles reduced.
