Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win

Ingram, who posted 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls, is now averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals across two games since return from an ankle injury.

A bulk of his scoring production over that sample came in Friday's standout effort, as Ingram had tallied just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting against the stingy Celtics defense in his first game back Tuesday. However, he had hauled in nine rebounds in that contest, a feat he was able to repeat against Chicago. The second-year forward has shown considerable improvement across the stat sheet this season, and he's now racked up four 20-point efforts in January on the strength of 48.4 percent shooting (61-for-126).