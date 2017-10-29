Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills box score in loss

Ingram finished with 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four steals, two assists, one rebound and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 loss to Utah.

Ingram continued his roller-coaster season in a disappointing loss to the Jazz. He has basically alternated good and bad games so far, showing glimpses of his upside in the process. The minutes are going to be there, and he will be given every opportunity to produce on a young roster. Like many of his teammates, he is going to be frustrating at times, but is worth owning based purely on his situation and unique skill-set.