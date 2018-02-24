Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet again Friday
Ingram mustered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.
Ingram's line was par for the course, as he's proven highly adept at checking off all the boxes on the stat sheet throughout his second season. The 2016 second overall pick serves as an excellent complementary source of offense within the fast-paced Lakers attack, and he typically provides fantasy owners with strong production elsewhere when his scoring contributions see a bit of a downturn. He's enjoying a particularly effective shooting month in February, however, as factoring in Friday's line, he's generating a 54.7 percent success rate from the field, including an excellent 57.9 percent from behind the arc.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid line in Thursday's defeat•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 21 points in 31 minutes•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid line in Thursday's win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to start Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Nursing tight groin•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...