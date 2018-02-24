Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet again Friday

Ingram mustered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Ingram's line was par for the course, as he's proven highly adept at checking off all the boxes on the stat sheet throughout his second season. The 2016 second overall pick serves as an excellent complementary source of offense within the fast-paced Lakers attack, and he typically provides fantasy owners with strong production elsewhere when his scoring contributions see a bit of a downturn. He's enjoying a particularly effective shooting month in February, however, as factoring in Friday's line, he's generating a 54.7 percent success rate from the field, including an excellent 57.9 percent from behind the arc.