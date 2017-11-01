Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet again Tuesday
Ingram supplied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.
Ingram continues to demonstrate marked improvement over the results he generated in the first half of last year's rookie campaign, especially with his shot. Factoring in Tuesday's contest, he's now drained 50.0 percent of his attempts in three of the past four games, going 21-for-42 over that span. His contributions in other categories has been above-average for the most part as well, and he's generated back-to-back four-steal nights. Ingram appears to have found his niche within head coach Luke Walton's system, and he thus appears poised to provide multi-category rewards to his fantasy owners over the course of the season.
