Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win

Ingram registered 16 points (7-13 FG. 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Lakers' '107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Ingram was the workhorse Tuesday, logging a team-high number of minutes. The 21-year-old has gotten hot from the field of late, with his 53.8 percent shooting tally against the Bulls his third straight of better than 50.0 percent. Coupled with his strong work on the boards and as a facilitator, Ingram is delivering for both the Lakers and fantasy owners during the extended absence of LeBron James (groin).