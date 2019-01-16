Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win
Ingram registered 16 points (7-13 FG. 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Lakers' '107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.
Ingram was the workhorse Tuesday, logging a team-high number of minutes. The 21-year-old has gotten hot from the field of late, with his 53.8 percent shooting tally against the Bulls his third straight of better than 50.0 percent. Coupled with his strong work on the boards and as a facilitator, Ingram is delivering for both the Lakers and fantasy owners during the extended absence of LeBron James (groin).
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot from field during loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Balanced contributions in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 29 in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Teases triple-double in victory•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.