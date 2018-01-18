Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fine despite tweaking ankle

Ingram tweaked his left ankle during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, though he apparently could have returned if the game were closer, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram returned to action Wednesday after missing the team's last game with a sprained ankle. He played 26 minutes -- recording eight points (3-7 FG), three assists and one rebound -- but sat out the final 15 minutes of the contest after aggravating the injury. Luckily, the issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, and it sounds like Ingram would have played were the game closer. Consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, though at this point, it would be surprising if he were held out. His status should clear up following Thursday's practice.