Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Monday
Ingram is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to discomfort in his shoulder, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ingram was a late addition to the injury report and figures to be a true game-time call Monday evening. Rajon Rondon may start at point guard if Ingram can't go.
