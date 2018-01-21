Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Sunday
Ingram (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Ingram was able to log a full practice Saturday, but his availability for Sunday's game still hasn't been determined following the team's morning shootaround. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) are both out Sunday, so the Lakers' reserves will be called upon to pick up a large contingent of minutes whether or not Ingram is able to suit up.
