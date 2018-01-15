Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Game-time decision Monday

Ingram (ankle) will go through pregame warmups and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram is still fighting through a sprained left ankle he suffered in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, and while he hoped to play Monday, he'll have to go through one final evaluation before a decision is made regarding his status. Should Ingram miss Monday's game, Kyle Kuzma would likely get the start at small forward while Corey Brewer would be in line to see additional minutes off the bench.