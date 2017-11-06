Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Goes for 20 points in victory

Ingram tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 38 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Although only in his sophomore campaign, Ingram has assumed a clear leadership role among this group of young players. From minutes to field-goal percentage, he is seeing a huge uptick from this 2016 numbers, most notably in points, where he's putting up 6 more points per ga,e than last year. He's flown under the radar for most owners due to the lingering effects of a horrible 2016 season for the Lakers, but it's time to take a closer look at Ingram if you haven't already.