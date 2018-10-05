Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Goes off for 31 in win
Ingram had 31 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 11-15 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in Thursday's win over the Kings.
Ingram got the start at point guard and made the most of the opportunity, turning in an efficient night on both ends in 35 minutes of action. The third-year forward likely won't spend too much time at point guard during the regular season, but his playmaking ability gives the Lakers another option alongside Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball and LeBron James.
