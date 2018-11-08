Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hits 20-point mark in win

Ingram pitched in 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Ingram served as an ideal complementary presence alongside the efforts of LeBron James on the starting five, posting his second 20-point effort of the season in the process. The 21-year-old has shot 63.6 and 57.1 percent, respectively, over the last two games, and his assist total Wednesday qualified as a season high. After seeing his season interrupted by a four-game suspension for fighting against the Rockets on Oct. 20, Ingram has bounced back to score between 16 and 24 points in four of the five games since his return.