Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot from field during loss
Ingram managed 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Ingram checked in behind only Kyle Kuzma in scoring on the night, putting together his third 20-point-plus effort of the last six games. The 21-year-old has shot 54.5 percent or better in three of the last four games, following a rough start to 2019 when he drained under 40.0 percent of his attempts in each of the first three contests of the new calendar year. Ingram has been solid on the boards as well while pulling down an average of 7.0 rebounds per game thus far in January, as he sees elevated usage overall in the continued absence of LeBron James (groin).
