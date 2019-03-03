Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot streak continues Saturday
Ingram ended with 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Suns.
Ingram scored at least 23 points for the sixth straight game Saturday, coming away with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting. The points have been nice but his lack of defense continues to be an issue. Over that same period, he has a recorded a combined one steal and three blocks. He will need to round out his game if he is too ever be considered a top fantasy asset.
