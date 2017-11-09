Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads starters with 18 points
Ingram finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-96 loss to the Celtics.
Coming into Wednesday, Ingram had been averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the team's previous five contests -- marks he hovered around against the Celtics. He's significantly improved on the offensive end this season after averaging just 9.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting during 2016-17.
