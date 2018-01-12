Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in scoring with 26 against Spurs

Ingram posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 win over the Spurs.

The Lakers won their second straight in a surprising win against the Spurs. Ingram was a key element of the offensive attack, although he contributed little in the way of rebounds and assists. Ingram has had an excellent set of games recently, as he's averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4/3 assists over his last four. He remains the most dependable Laker for fantasy production.