Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in scoring

Ingram totaled 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

Ingram paced the Lakers in scoring on an efficient shooting night, hitting 58.8 percent of his shots from the field and draining all of his threes. Ingram is a dynamic scorer, but his assist totals leave much to be desired despite his recent run at starting point guard. His scoring and rebounding still make him a quality option across most formats.