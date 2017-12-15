Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team with 26 points

Ingram tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 loss to Cleveland.

Ingram had a nice game, bouncing back from a poor performance against the Knicks. He continues to be a pleasant surprise for the young Lakers team, averaging career-best numbers across the board. With the team looking to develop their young stars, he should be locked in for significant minutes, no matter the record of the team.

