Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team with 32 points in OT loss
Ingram tallied 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and four steals across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Warrriors.
Wednesday's 32 points was a career-high for Ingram, who's been on a tear recently. He was averaging 17 points and 6.7 rebounds in the six games leading up to Wednesday's game. It's sometimes hard to remember that Ingram is still a teenager because compared to the rest of this young team, his two-year career in LA makes him feel like a veteran. While a lot of the attention is piled on the rookie play of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, Ingram is equally instrumental in the team's future prospects.
