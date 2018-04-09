Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Listed as out Tuesday

Ingram (concussion) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ingram will miss a sixth straight game while battling a concussion, meaning he'll have just one more opportunity to play before the end of the season. with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) considered questionable, Channing Frye, Travis Wear and Josh Hart could again be in line for increased minutes, as was the case against the Jazz on Sunday.