Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Listed as probable for Tuesday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Ingram returned to the lineup Sunday against the Knicks, posting 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes. While he appeared to have his minutes held in check a bit, the Lakers didn't report any sort of setback and his inclusion on Tuesday's injury report is likely precautionary. Barring any setback during shootaround or pregame warmups, Ingram should be in the starting lineup as usual against the Celtics.
