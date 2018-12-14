Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Listed out for Saturday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Ingram has been sidelined for the last three games while recovering from a sprained left ankle, and while the Lakers' injury report could certainly change between now and tip-off, it looks like Ingram is slated for a fourth straight absence. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until the Lakers can provide an update on the swingman's timetable.
