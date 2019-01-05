Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high 21 points in loss

Ingram produced 21 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.

the short-handed Lakers were without Kyle Kuzma (back), so Ingram carried a heavier load for the team, although no one on the squad had a stellar game. Even Ingram's decent stat line was marred by a five-turnover effort. The Lakers have now dropped four of their last five, and they'll need consistent nights from Ingram to turn the tide while LeBron James (groin) is out.

More News
Our Latest Stories