Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high 21 points in loss
Ingram produced 21 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.
the short-handed Lakers were without Kyle Kuzma (back), so Ingram carried a heavier load for the team, although no one on the squad had a stellar game. Even Ingram's decent stat line was marred by a five-turnover effort. The Lakers have now dropped four of their last five, and they'll need consistent nights from Ingram to turn the tide while LeBron James (groin) is out.
