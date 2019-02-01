Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high minutes total

Ingram delivered 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 44 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Ingram logged a team-high amount of minutes while playing alongside LeBron James (groin) for the first time since Christmas Day. The 2016 second overall pick offered a solid encore to his career-best 36-point night against the 76ers on Tuesday, although his shot attempts were back down to more or less normal levels after he put the ball up 20 times in that contest, one that neither James nor Kyle Kuzma (hip) played in. Ingram's usage will undoubtedly take somewhat of a hit with James back in the fold, but he should still be a steady contributor across the stat sheet on a nightly basis.