Lakers' Brandon Ingram: MRI reveals strained groin
Ingram has been diagnosed with a strained left groin and will be reevaluated in "about a week," Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ingram was held out of Saturday's game against the Spurs with what was initially deemed a hip injury, but a subsequent MRI revealed the groin strain. All things considered, the diagnosis is somewhat of a relief, as Ingram will likely only miss a handful of games. The second-year forward can be safely ruled out for the Lakers' next three contests, with Sunday's matchup against the Cavs looming as his earliest potential return date. In Ingram's absence, expect Kyle Kuzma to pick up a few more starts at small forward.
