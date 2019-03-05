Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Not available for practice
Ingram (shoulder) failed to participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
While coach Luke Walton is optimistic that Ingram will return in time for Wednesday's matchup with Denver, it's mildly concerning that he wasn't available for practice. He'll likely have to prove his health during Wednesday morning's shootaround to have any shot at playing.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Could play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Monday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot streak continues Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 32 points in Monday's loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in scoring•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...