Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Not available for practice

Ingram (shoulder) failed to participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

While coach Luke Walton is optimistic that Ingram will return in time for Wednesday's matchup with Denver, it's mildly concerning that he wasn't available for practice. He'll likely have to prove his health during Wednesday morning's shootaround to have any shot at playing.

