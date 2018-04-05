Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Not expected to play Friday

Ingram (concussion) is expected to remain out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram is still working through the NBA's concussion protocol and will be missing a fourth consecutive game on Friday if all goes as planned. Following Friday's contest, the Lakers only have three games left on the schedule, so it's entirely possible we don't see Ingram again this season. That said, look for official confirmation on Ingram's status at some point prior to Friday's morning shootaround.