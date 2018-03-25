Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Not expected to play Monday

Ingram (groin) participated in some 2-on-2 work Sunday, but is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

It sounds like Ingram is finally ramping up his activity in hopes of making a return in the near future, but he still won't be ready to give it a go Monday against the Pistons. Official confirmation on that will likely be provided following the team's morning shootaround, though if all goes as planned, he'll miss a 12th straight game. With Ingram out, Kyle Kuzma should continue to work with the starting five at small forward.