Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Officially listed as probable

Ingram (ankle) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After missing Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Ingram has been expected to return against Oklahoma City, and that remains the case, though the Lakers may not make an official call on his status until closer to game-time. Since January 1, Ingram is averaging 30.9 minutes per game, which he's translated to 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 made three-pointers.