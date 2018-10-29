Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Officially starting
Ingram (suspension) will start Monday against the Timberwolves.
This is merely a confirmation of what was expected now that Ingram has served out his four-game suspension. His reinsertion into the starting five pushes Josh Hart to the bench.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Says he'll be in starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Set to return from suspension•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Slapped with four-game suspension•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Plays complementary role in opener•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out with quad injury Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another prolific point total•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...