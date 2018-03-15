Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out again Friday vs. Heat

Ingram (groin) will remain out for Friday's game against the Heat, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ingram is set to miss an eighth straight game, but will now have another three full days off prior to Monday's matchup with the Pacers. Look for Ingram to potentially ramp up his activity during that stretch, though until he's cleared for full-contact practices, a return to game action shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable, but if cleared, would likely start at small forward in Ingram's place. Otherwise, look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to shift down to small forward once again, with Isaiah Thomas starting at shooting guard.