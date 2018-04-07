Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out again Sunday
Ingram (concussion) will remain out Sunday versus Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Ingram missed nearly the entire month of March with a separate injury before suffering a concussion during his second game back in action on Mar. 30 against Milwaukee. The second-year wing will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, meaning he'll have just two more opportunities to play before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....