Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out again Sunday

Ingram (concussion) will remain out Sunday versus Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Ingram missed nearly the entire month of March with a separate injury before suffering a concussion during his second game back in action on Mar. 30 against Milwaukee. The second-year wing will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, meaning he'll have just two more opportunities to play before the end of the regular season.

