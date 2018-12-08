Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out at least three games

Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week after his MRI confirmed a sprained left ankle, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ingram will sit out Saturday against the Grizzlies, Monday against the Heat and Thursday against the Rockets while resting and recovering. During Friday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart each saw at least 36 minutes in Ingram's stead.