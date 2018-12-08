Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out at least three games
Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week after his MRI confirmed a sprained left ankle, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ingram will sit out Saturday against the Grizzlies, Monday against the Heat and Thursday against the Rockets while resting and recovering. During Friday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart each saw at least 36 minutes in Ingram's stead.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Won't make road trip•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Pours in 19 points in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts solid 14 points in close win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Delivers 17 points Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...