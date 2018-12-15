Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out for remainder of road trip
Ingram (ankle) is out for the remainder of the Lakers' road trip, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. Ingram's next chance to play arrives Friday at home against the Pelicans.
Ingram is reportedly progressing "well', though will be out for Los Angeles' next three games. There seems to be optimism he'll be able to play Friday once the team is back home, but that's far from a guarantee. Kyle Kuzma has stepped up, averaging 42.7 fantasy points during games in which Ingram is unavailable. Josh Hart has also seen a bump of nearly 12 minutes per game.
