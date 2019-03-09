Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out for season
Ingram has been diagnosed with Deep Venous Thrombosis in his arm and is out for the remainder of the season.
It was previously though Ingram had missed the past two games simply due to shoulder soreness, but the issue is more serious. The Lakers medical team will shut Ingram down for the remainder of the season while working to correct the issue. While he's sidelined, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart and Reggie Bullock could see more run.
