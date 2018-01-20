Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Friday
Ingram (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ingram tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's game versus the Thunder and was subsequently listed as questionable Friday as a result. He was unable to participate at the morning shootaround, which was the first indication he could potentially sit out. The Lakers have ultimately opted to err on the side of caution with the second year wing. Look for rookie Kyle Kuzma to see an increased role as a result.
