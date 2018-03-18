Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Monday vs. Pacers
Ingram (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ingram was able to go through some non-contact work late last week and the hope is for him to take the next step to contact between the Lakers upcoming games Monday and Thursday. That would put Thursday's matchup with the Pelicans as Ingram's next target for a return, though that will ultimately depend on how the groin reacts to an increase in activity. With Ingram officially ruled out for Monday's contest, look for Kyle Kuzma (ankle) to pick up another start at small forward.
