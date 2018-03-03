Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Saturday, to undergo MRI

Ingram (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs and will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram injured his hip in Thursday's game against the Heat and was unable to finish the contest. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt, but the team has ultimately decided to hold him out. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's game versus the Trail Blazers -- his status likely being affected by the results of his MRI. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma figures to see an increased workload, while the team could also go with some more three-guard lineups.