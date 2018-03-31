Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Sunday
Ingram (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
The Lakers initially announced that Ingram sustained a concussion during Friday's loss to the Bucks, and he's now been ruled out of Sunday's contest, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect Kyle Kuzma to re-enter the starting five in Ingram's place.
