Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Ingram will not play Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets due to a head contusion.
Ingram suffered a head contusion during Tuesday's practice, and while he isn't thought to have a concussion, the Lakers will play it safe and hold him out of Wednesday's exhibition. Look for Luol Deng and Corey Brewer to see some extra run with Ingram out. In the meantime, consider him questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bumps heads in Tuesday's practice•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Struggles from field in exhibition opener•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss remainder of summer league•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Injures right leg Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...