Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Ingram will not play Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets due to a head contusion.

Ingram suffered a head contusion during Tuesday's practice, and while he isn't thought to have a concussion, the Lakers will play it safe and hold him out of Wednesday's exhibition. Look for Luol Deng and Corey Brewer to see some extra run with Ingram out. In the meantime, consider him questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.