Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs

Ingram (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Ingram is slated to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol. Until he's back at practice, a return from Ingram shouldn't be considered forthcoming, though continues to monitor his status ahead of Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves. The Lakers only have four games left on the schedule following Wednesday, so it's entirely possible the Lakers shut Ingram down in what are essentially meaningless games. Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at small forward.