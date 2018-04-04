Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs
Ingram (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Ingram is slated to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol. Until he's back at practice, a return from Ingram shouldn't be considered forthcoming, though continues to monitor his status ahead of Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves. The Lakers only have four games left on the schedule following Wednesday, so it's entirely possible the Lakers shut Ingram down in what are essentially meaningless games. Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at small forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid in return to action•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return vs. Mavs•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...