Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out with quad injury Friday
Ingram is out Friday against the Warriors due to a quad injury, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, but the Lakers will exercise caution with Ingram less than a week away from the regular season. More information on the injury may arrive in the coming days.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another prolific point total•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Goes off for 31 in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting at point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Racks up 16 points•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss final two games of season•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...