Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Paces starters in scoring Tuesday
Ingram provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.
Ingram got back into double digits in the scoring column to close out preseason, seeing a nice bump in production after shooting just 16.7 percent from the field over 29 minutes against the Kings on Sunday. The second-year forward will look to up his offensive contributions in the coming season after shooting just 40.2 percent (including 29.4 percent from three-point range) over 79 games in his rookie season. However, he built up some impressive momentum after the All-Star break, a stretch during which the 20-year-old averaged 13.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting over 21 contests.
