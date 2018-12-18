Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Picks up rehab assignment
Ingram (ankle) will begin a rehab stint with the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Ingram has been sidelined for the last six games because of a left ankle sprain, but it's good news that he's beginning to trend in the right direction. An exact timeline for his return has yet to be firmly established, although there's a possibility he could be back with the Lakers in time for Friday's matchup against New Orleans.
