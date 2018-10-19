Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Plays complementary role in opener

Ingram supplied 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Ingram checked in second in scoring to LeBron James on the Lakers' starting five, getting his shot to fall at a solid clip and checking off all the remaining boxes on the stat sheet as well. As expected, the third-year pro's overall usage was down a tick with James now in the starting lineup, although Ingram's final line was still certainly a serviceable one for fantasy purposes. The 21-year-old still projects as a very viable source of fantasy production in multiple categories this coming season, and he should benefit from James' outstanding but sometimes underrated distribution skills as well. He'll look to build on a strong season-opening effort versus the Rockets on Saturday night.