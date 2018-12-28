Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts healthy final line
Ingram registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes Thursday against Sacramento.
Ingram had a solid game, but the Kings would rally in the fourth quarter and come away with a one-point victory. The Lakers were forced to lean on the 21-year-old Duke product a little more than usual with Lebron James (groin) missing his first game since the 2016-2017 campaign, although he responded appropriately for his team. Ingram is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest over six games in December, and he could continue to produce more than usual until James comes off the shelf.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scoring-heavy line in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Trending upward with 20 points•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns from injury with 18 points•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Back in action Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Practicing Thursday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns to Lakers•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...