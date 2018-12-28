Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts healthy final line

Ingram registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes Thursday against Sacramento.

Ingram had a solid game, but the Kings would rally in the fourth quarter and come away with a one-point victory. The Lakers were forced to lean on the 21-year-old Duke product a little more than usual with Lebron James (groin) missing his first game since the 2016-2017 campaign, although he responded appropriately for his team. Ingram is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest over six games in December, and he could continue to produce more than usual until James comes off the shelf.